Vineet Kumar Singh, who has impressed everyone with his performance in Bombay Talkies, Mukkabaaz, Saand Ki Aankh, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is gearing up for the release of his web series titled Rangbaaz 3 which is slated to premiere on Zee5 on 29th July 2022. The trailer of the series has received a good response, and everyone is looking forward to Vineet's performance in it. The actor has proved his mettle in Bollywood as well as on OTT. Recently, BollywoodLife interacted with Vineet and he spoke about the OTT taking over theatres debate.

When asked his views on OTT taking over theatres and movies not doing well at the box office, the actor said, “Honestly, I feel that it’s just the beginning of OTT. It’s going to become huge. Talking about movies not working at box office, we have to understand that after the pandemic things have changed. A lot of films are being made and released in different languages, especially from the South. Now, the audience has got a habit to watch the content of other languages which is dubbed in their languages. Even the quality of dubbing is good.” Also Read - Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor's dad Boney Kapoor has this ONE condition for his daughter's would-be groom [Read deets]

“15-20 years ago hardly any films used to be dubbed. But now, audiences wait to watch other language films. So, we need to improve our stories. If you make anything (that is not good); the audience won’t come to watch it in theatres. You have to make something good and strong (content-wise), then the audience will for sure come to the theatres," Vineet added. Also Read - Vidya Balan’s latest appearance sparks pregnancy rumours; netizens ask, 'Why is she holding her dress like this?' [View Pics]

Rangbaaz seasons 1 and 2 received a great response. Season 1 starred in the lead role, and season 2 featured as the protagonist. Now, the audience has high expectations from Rangbaaz 3 as well. It also stars , Vijay Maurya, and Rajesh Tailang.