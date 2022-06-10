will be seen in in Ranveer VS Wild. It’s an interactive special scheduled to premiere on July 8. The teaser has been released and we can seen Ranveer facing some gruesome challenges in the wild. This might be one of the toughest things he has done in his life. We can even see him being chased by an animal. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more: Here's for how long the star couples dated before turning Mr and Mrs

At one point he says, "Press the button and save my life." It seems the viewers will have decision making powers. Sharing the teaser on social media, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Jungle mein Mangal. Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is coming soon on Netflix." Have a look at the teaser below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In the past, celebs like , , and have been seen on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Talking about his films, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which released on May 13. He was also seen in Kabir Khan's '83 in which he plated Kapil Dev. He has ’s Cirkus in the pipeline. It is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors. He will also be seen in 's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and remake. So we can expect to see a lot of Ranveer in 2022 and 2023. The actor is pretty active on Instagram and has 39.8 million followers on his verified account. His interactions with wife are loved a lot by fans.