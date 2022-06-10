Ranveer Singh might be facing one of the toughest challenges and he seeks your helpRanveer Singh will be seen in in Ranveer VS Wild. It’s an interactive special scheduled to premiere on July 8. The teaser has been released and we can seen Ranveer facing some gruesome challenges in the wild. This might be one of the toughest things he has done in his life. We can even see him being chased by an animal. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more: Here's for how long the star couples dated before turning Mr and Mrs
At one point he says, “Press the button and save my life.” It seems the viewers will have decision making powers. Sharing the teaser on social media, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Jungle mein Mangal. Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is coming soon on Netflix." Have a look at the teaser below: Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to get married this year after making their relationship public? [Exclusive]
In the past, celebs like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ajay Devgn have been seen on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan leaves for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot amid death threat; Zaheer Iqbal confirms relationship with Sonakshi Sinha and more
Talking about his films, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which released on May 13. He was also seen in Kabir Khan's '83 in which he plated Kapil Dev. He has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline. It is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Anniyan remake. So we can expect to see a lot of Ranveer in 2022 and 2023. The actor is pretty active on Instagram and has 39.8 million followers on his verified account. His interactions with wife Deepika Padukone are loved a lot by fans.
