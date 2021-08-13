Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak reunite after 17 years to co-host a first-of-its-kind comedy show on THIS OTT platform – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

The web series will also feature special acts by actors Kavita Kaushik, Karan Wahi, Vibha Chibber, Suresh Menon, comedians Atul Khatri, Abish Matthew, and social media influencers like Kriti Vij and Ankush Bahuguna amongst others. The episodes are touted to capture various pillars of modern India such as media, sports, hospitals, education, Bollywood and more.