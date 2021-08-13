This piece of news is sure going to get all genuine comedy lovers excited. 17 years after tickling our funny bones no end with their hosting skills on the Great Indian Comedy Show (2004), the two veteran actors will be reuniting for another hosting stint on another comedy show, which will soon stream on a major OTT platform. Hungry for more information? Well, we've got you covered. Titled, Chalo Koi baat Nahi, the sketch comedy web series will premiere shortly on Sony LIV, and is written by and , both standup comedy veterans, the latter even having been one of the founding members of AIB. Also Read - Comedienne Sumaira Shaikh: India’s stand-up scene is new compared to the international market

Opening up about Chalo Koi Baat Nahi exclusively to BollywoodLife, said, "Chalo Koi Baat Nahi is a show which will take the audience on a roller coaster ride full of fun and stomach-ticking laughter. The show underlines a host of hilarious and funny instances inspired from our day to day lives which makes it extremely relatable to the audience. I have thoroughly enjoyed hosting this show that has been brilliantly thought through by Amit Tandon and Gursimran Khamba."

On the other hand, also exclusively opined, "Comedy as a genre has always enthused me so when I heard the concept of Chalo Koi Baat Nahi, I was very happy to be on board. Not only is hosting a lot of fun and endearing but bringing sketch comedies based on day-to-day challenges is sure to resonate with the audience. My co-host and very dear friend, Ranvir and I have a great rapport and that always reflects on stage. It was an absolute pleasure working with Amit Tandon and Gursimran Khamba who have conceptualized this very well. Looking forward to the premiere on SonyLIV soon."

The web series will also feature special acts by actors , , , , comedians Atul Khatri, Abish Matthew, and social media influencers like Kriti Vij and Ankush Bahuguna amongst others. The episodes are touted to capture various pillars of modern India such as media, sports, hospitals, education, Bollywood and more.