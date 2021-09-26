Rashmi Rocket: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha and more praise Taapsee Pannu's trailer on ZEE5

The Rashmi Rocket trailer, which is gripping, hard-hitting, and promising, has both fans and B-Town cheering and applauding for Taapsee Pannu. From Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anubhav Sinha to Anurag Kashyap, Milap Zaveri and Prajakta Koli, everyone has come out in support of the ZEE5 film and the issue it tackles.