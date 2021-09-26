Taapsee Pannu starrer ZEE5 Original Rashmi Rocket has already sparked a lot of excitement among the audience post its trailer launch. Not just the fans but even the Bollywood industry is in awe of the trailer which shows Taapsee as a sprinter who hails from a small village and makes her way to represent India as a runner. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test, leaving her shattered. Accused of being a fraud and banned from the national team, she files a human rights violation case and thus begins her fight to regain her respect and a personal battle to uphold her identity and get back to the race of life. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Emmy 2021 winners, Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket release date, Divya Agarwal showers praise on Varun Sood's family and more

The Rashmi Rocket trailer, which is gripping, hard-hitting, and promising, has both fans and B-Town cheering and applauding for . From , and to , Milap Zaveri and Prajakta Koli, everyone has come out in support of the ZEE5 film and the issue it tackles. This is the first time that a feature film is made on gender testing and Taapsee in her role as Rashmi Rocket is all guns blazing as she challenges conventional femininity and gender testing in sports.

While Vicky Kaushal took to his social media to share the inspiring trailer and praise the entire team by mentioning, "Rocket hi yeh ladki. Looks damn exciting. All the best team!!! @taapsee @nowitsabhi @priyanshupainyuli @akvarious @rsvpmovies", Bhumi wrote, "wah wah wah!!! Well done @taapsee ."

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap who have worked with Taapsee on Thappad and Manmarziyaan, respectively, took to social media to congratulate Taapsee on the smashing trailer. Even filmmaker Milap Zaveri commented, “Once again Taapsee flies high with #RashmiRocket. The trailer has heart and determination! Congrats to her and the team!”

Furthermore, Taapsee herself posted a tweet and mentioned how athletes give their all to the country and still get to hear a lot of things pertaining to their bodies. In her own words, the actor wrote: “Heartfelt thank you From yours Truly. But there are many women who actually hear this daily for no fault of theirs. An ode to all the athletes who give their sweat and blood to the sport and their nation and still get to hear this. #RashmiRocket #AbUdneKaTimeAaGayaHai .”

Produced by , Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket also stars , Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and . The movie is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 15th October.