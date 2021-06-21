Say what! Ajay Devgn charges an insane amount for his debut OTT project – Rudra: The Edge of Darkness?

A few months back, announced his OTT debut with Rudra, in which he will portray the character of an intense cop. While fans are excitedly waiting for this project, which is the remake of the British series – Luther, the latest reports suggests that the actor has got an insane amount of Rs 125 crore to star in this limited episode, web series. The deal includes promotional activities like social media posts, appearances on reality shows and promo shoots. With this remuneration, Ajay has become one of the highest-paid OTT stars alongside and . Also Read - Prabhas-Prashanth Neel, Allu Arjun-Sukumar: 5 biggest director-actor collaborations that promise to shatter records left, right and centre

Talking about the web series, Ajay Devgn had earlier said in a statement, My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can't wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times."

Reportedly, the web series will be directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, who helmed and Marathi film Ventilator. It is said that the makers are planning to rope in Ileana D'Cruz as the female lead. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the web series will release later this year. So, are you excited for this OTT project? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.