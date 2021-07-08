Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot's Netflix film to premiere on THIS date

The release date of , and starrer Red Notice is finally out as the action-thriller will premiere on Netflix on November 12. In the morning, Dwayne shared the news by calling it Netflix's biggest movie ever as he tweeted, "You’re officially on notice @Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12 FBI’s top profiler. World’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen…" Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to father Robert Downey Sr and more

?You’re officially on notice?@Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12?? FBI’s top profiler.

World’s most wanted art thief.

And the greatest conman the world has never seen…@GalGadot@VancityReynolds#REDNOTICE ? pic.twitter.com/O0mqkYCqGy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 8, 2021

True story. They made my entire tuxedo out of one of @TheRock’s socks. Also, true… #RedNotice has a release date of Nov. 12th on @Netflix. Last piece of gossip: @GalGadot is wonderful. pic.twitter.com/pJuMMV64RF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 8, 2021

The film marks the third collaboration between Dwayne Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber after Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, who has also written the film. The story of the film revolves around the FBI's top profiler played by Dwayne Johnson and two rival criminals portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Red Notice is said to be the most expensive film for Netflix as the budget of the film is around $160 to $200 million. There are reports that Dwayne and Gal were paid $20 million each to star in the film.

Red Notice is produced by Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Rawson Marshall Thurber and Hiram Garcia under the banners of Flynn Picture Company, Seven Bucks Productions and Bad Version, Inc.