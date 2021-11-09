The popular Netflix Korean show, Squid Game has become a global phenomenon thanks to its gripping narrative and unique plot. While the web-series featuring, Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon, Anupam Tripathi and others, has achieved many milestones on social, in a recent global virtual press conference of Red Notice, lead actors , and were asked about their views on Squid Game and Korean culture's popularity across the globe. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Badshah sings for The Rock in Red Notice, Kangana Ranaut launches the quirky first look of Tiku Weds Sheru and more

Ryan Reynold, who had appeared on The Masked Singer in 2018 for the promotion of Deadpool 2, praised the Korean culture and said, "Korean culture is one of the richest and deepest in the world. The contributions Korea has made to pop culture lexicon and so much of the entertainment that we enjoy, from music to film to television as well. And even some of the game shows! When I visited Korea years ago, I got to do The Masked Singer before it became a big thing here in the United States. And it was so much fun and terrifying and interesting." He added, "So I'm a huge fan of Korea. It's always a stop I want to make on a global press tour. Unfortunately, this year, our global press tours have changed to this digital format, but Korea has a real place in my heart and always will."

Gal Gadot revealed of not watching the popular web show and asserted, "I never watched Squid Games, to be fair. So, it's hard for me to answer this question. However, fifteen years ago, and that's not going to help you either, because I don't remember the title of the movie, but I watched an amazing Korean movie. I don't remember the name, but it was about a couple and they hardly spoke. It was like a super intense film with very little words. So, I think that the content in Korea is very sophisticated and obviously universal and doing really well."

Coming to Dwayne Johnson, who also didn't watch the show said, "I always love when something hits the zeitgeist and hits pop culture and really disrupts it. And with Squid (Game), I think it was really what, like what a phenomenon it is to sit and watch and witness". Later, Gal Gadot asks Dwayne, "Did you watch it?" to which the former WWE wrestler replies, "No, I haven't. No, but it's just amazing to see, all of a sudden you turn on your phone, it's like everything..."

