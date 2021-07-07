RIP Dilip Kumar: Naya Daur, Mughal-E-Azam, Andaz and more movies of the late actor you can watch on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms

The entire nation woke up to the shocking news of Dilip Kumar Saab's demise on Wednesday morning. He breathed his last around 7.30 am at the Hinduja Hospital following bouts of old-age related illnesses. He was 98. Draped in the national tricolour, the legendary actor was laid to rest in a suburban cemetery amid full state honours here on Wednesday evening. Also Read - The Vigil, US' no. 1 horror movie, to premiere in India on THIS OTT platform on THIS date

From his birth in Peshawar to becoming the First Khan of Bollywood, the screen legend's life is an inspiration to anyone who dares to dream. His contributions to the fraternity is beyond any quantum of measurements. In a career spanning for over 6 decades, Dilip Saab has given many memorable hits that are still etched in everyone's heart and mind. From Naya Daur, Mughal-E-Azam, Andaz and more, let's take a look at the OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime and others that are streaming cult movies of the late actor. Also Read - The Tomorrow War, Black Widow, Toofan and other OTT shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar in July – Watch video

ZEE5

Some of Dilip Kumar's iconic films such as Saudagar, Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Kranti and others are available on this streaming platform. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Cinderella teaser subverts the Disney fairytale, State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer looks exciting, The Wheel of Time release date

Netflix

Release of his last Hindi film Qila (1998), directed by Umesh Mehra and starring Dilip Kumar in a dual role. The film also had , and .

Amazon Prime Video

Movies such as Naya Daur, , Duniya and more are available to watch online.

MX Player

Azaad, Sunghursh, , Mela, Andaz and more are available on MX Player.

SonyLiv

The OTT platform is streaming movies such as Ram Aur Shyam, Izzatdaar and .