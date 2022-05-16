RRR, Acharya and more big films leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz ahead of OTT release

Piracy is a big issue that Indian cinema faces. While there are many precautions being taken so that the films don't get leaked online, somehow the movies are available on a few online portals like Tamilrockers, Movierulz just within a few hours after its release. It affects the box office collection, and also the movie's OTT release. Many South films like RRR, Acharya, KGF: Chapter 2 and others have been victims of piracy. After its successful theatrical run, RRR will be getting its OTT release soon. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan massively trolled as 'drunk' and 'Buddha' for his latest post; don't miss his savage reply

RRR OTT release

RRR is all set for its OTT premiere. The , Jr NTR, and starrer will start streaming on Zee5 on 20th May 2022. While fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT release, many have already seen the pirated version.

Acharya

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya failed to make a mark at the box office, and it is expected that the film might get an OTT release soon. However, it is leaked online on platforms like Tamilrockers, Movierulz.

KGF 2

KGF Chapter 2 is still ruling the box office, and the Yash starrer might not release on OTT soon. But, after its release, the movie was leaked online. Many fans of the film had also tweeted about it and asked makers to be careful.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

and starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata released a few days ago, and the film is doing decently well at the box office. The OTT release date of the film is not yet announced, but just a few hours after its release the movie was leaked online.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Well not just South films, but even Bollywood films have been the victim of piracy. Jayeshbhai Jordar starring and Shalini Pandey which released on 13th May 2022 was also leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other portals.