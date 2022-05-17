After making a strong mark at the box office, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is all set to premiere on OTT. The South versions of , Jr NTR, , and starrer will start streaming on Zee5 on 20th May 2022, but viewers who want to watch the Hindi version of the film have to wait for a few more days. The Hindi version of RRR will premiere on Netflix on 2nd June 2022. Netflix India took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla as she gears up to shoot for her first big project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali [Exclusive]

They tweeted, “Did you hear that ROAR? THAT'S US SCREAMING IN EXCITEMENT! RRR is coming to Netflix in Hindi and WE. ARE. READY.” Well, fans are excited to watch the film on Netflix. A netizen tweeted, “@netflix you have a gold mine from @NetflixIndia just tell the world you have gold this would really work magic for you the west media articles are the proof of their love towards @RRRMovie.” One more netizen tweeted, “Finally got this news......excitement unlimited.” Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung's Christmas Tree BEATS Jungkook's Stay Alive to be the most heard OST by vocal line [View Poll Results]

RRR did very well at the box office and collected Rs. 1133.99 crore worldwide. It is the fourth highest-grossing Indian movie. The film was made in Telugu, but it was dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The Hindi dubbed version of the film collected Rs. 273.06 crore box office. Also Read - Before Dhaakad hits the big screens; here's a look at how Kangana Ranaut's last five releases performed at the box office

While talking about the film’s success Rajamouli had said, "I'm grateful, humbled, and overwhelmed that I have not just one, but two such films (Baahubali 2 and RRR) that received the kind of reception they did and entered the Rs 1,000 crore club."

"The biggest desire of every storyteller is to have as many people listen to his story as possible. The success of both Baahubali 2 and RRR proves that a film based on human emotions can cut geographical boundaries and transcend language barriers,” he added.