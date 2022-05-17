RRR: Hindi version of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer to premiere on OTT on THIS date; here's where you can watch it

RRR broke many records at the box office, and now, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Aia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn starrer is all set for its OTT premiere. While the South versions will release on Zee5, here's when and where you can watch the Hindi version.