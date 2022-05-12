RRR on OTT: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt starrer to have its digital premiere on THIS date

Well, it has become a norm for every film to have its OTT premiere. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's magnum-opus RRR is following the same. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in short but pivotal roles. The film became a rage at the box office and collected humongous amounts. Even overseas, RRR did phenomenally well. Now, it is time for its OTT premiere. Platform Zee5 has announced its release date and it is not very far. Also Read - KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Actress' father Suniel Shetty SPEAKS UP; says 'It is for them to...'

RRR's OTT premiere

Also Read - Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut REVEALS why she is unable to get married and the reason will leave you in splits

As per the tweet made by Zee5, RRR will have its OTT premiere on 20th May. Well, didn't we say it is not very far from now? But there is a catch. The film will premiere on the OTT platform only in regional languages. There is no mention of the Hindi version of the film and fans are wondering why so. Earlier, reports had it that RRR will release on OTT on 3rd June, however, there seems to be a change in the plan and we are super excited as it is a good change. Fans are unable to hold their excitement to watch the film on OTT. Check out the tweet below: Also Read - Here's why Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui kept his relationship with GF Nazil hidden from all

RRR box office collection

Talking about the box office collection of RRR, the film surpassed Rs 1000 crore mark long ago. It's collection as of now stands at Rs 1133 crore worldwide. It is one of the highest grosser films of this year so far. Soon, KGF 2 starring Yash started smashing box office records and it is expected that the film will surpass RRR too. The regional films have been doing wonders at the box office and giving a tough competition to Bollywood. For more updates, stay tuned.