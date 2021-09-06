RRR is one of the most anticipated films and it should be. After all, it is being directed by maker SS Rajamouli and stars Jr. NTR, , , and others. The film’s release date has been postponed due to the pandemic. It was earlier slated to release on July 30, 2020 and is now scheduled to release on October 13, 2021. It is believed that the film’s release might get further pushed to January 2022. Also Read - From Ajay Devgn to Ranbir Kapoor: When Bollywood's top celebs kissed for the first time on-screen

According to reports, SS Rajamouli wants the film to have a theatrical release but the producers and distributors of the movie are pressuring him to consider releasing it directly on OTT. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the pandemic situation is not likely to improve in the near future and people are still not willing to go to theatres. The source added that even couldn't pull the audience with Bell Bottom. back out of their homes into movie theatres with Bell Bottom.

It is believed that producer , is getting impatient with the delays and wants Rajamouli to agree to an OTT release. According to the report, Rajamouli's stubborn stance to release the film in theatres is sounding 'unreasonable' to Jayantilal Gada.

RRR is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. It will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others. The music of the film is given by MM Keeravani.

So, are you willing to patiently wait for the film to release in theaters or are you okay with watching it on an OTT platform? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.