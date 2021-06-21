Rumour Has It! Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget to team up for an OTT series

One of the pairings fans of Sidharth Shukla have always desired is Jennifer Winget and him. Well, we do not blame. If the handsome hunk and the gorgeous diva come together, the screen won't be able to handle the hotness. As per Tellychakkar.com, fans might get to see the two together on a web show. It seems an OTT platform has approached both the stars. The portal said that Jennifer Winget has almost agreed and perhaps even signed the dotted line. Sidharth Shukla is also kicked about the project but needs to find time amongst his other work. Also Read - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum – 6 TV shows with good online TRPs but abruptly went off-air

After the success of Broken But Beautiful 3, Sidharth Shukla is getting some good offers. It seems he is doing a show for Disney Hotstar that also stars Monica Dogra and Pankaj Tripathi. However, the shooting schedule of the show has not been decided due to the pandemic and lockdown. It is going to be a spy thriller. On the other hand, rumour mills suggest he will soon begin work on Adipurush. While he has flatly denied being a part of Om Raut's film, reports suggest that he is actually doing it. We have to wait and watch.

Jennifer Winget was last seen on the TV show Beyhadh 2 with Shivin Narang. She made a return as Maya Mehrotra. The second season of Code M is also expected. But #SidJen is a dream pair and we can just imagine the excitement. What do you feel about this? Sonia Rathee was paired with Sidharth on the ALT Balaji show. Even she is getting immense acclaim for her work.