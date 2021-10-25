Actress Kubbra Sait rose to fame with her role of Kukoo, a trans woman, in the web series Sacred Games. Her character was fierce, fearless and an unimaginable charm that attracted men towards her. She was meant to bring good luck to whoever she chooses to stay with. She also shot for bold and passionate intimate scenes with who played the role of Ganesh Gaitonde in the series. But shooting for sex scenes multiple times with Nawaz was quite taxing for Kubbra who once kept weeping on the floor on the sets. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Neena Gupta and 5 other Bollywood celebs who revealed the horrors of being sexually molested as kids

In her recent interview, Kubbra revealed that a sex scene between her character and Ganeshh Gaitonde was shot 7 times because the filmmaker needed it to capture from 7 different angles. She said that Kashyap had pulled out all the stops to ensure everything was in the right place.

"The first take I did, he came back and said, 'We'll go quickly for the next one.' The second one, he said, 'We'll go quickly for the next one.' The third time I did it, he shifted the camera to Nawaz. Then we did something else. And the seventh time, when I did it… I was broke. I was genuinely broke at that point. I was highly emotional also. And he walked up to me and he said, 'Thank you. I'll see you outside?' That's when it hit me that the scene was over," Kubbra told Mashable India.

She continued, “I stayed on the floor, weeping. I was just crying and crying and crying. Nawaz said, ‘I think aapko bahar jaana chahiye kyunki mera scene abhi bacha hai (you should go outside because my scene is still left). Unka entry baaki tha (His entry scene was still left to be shot).”

Kubbra had made her Bollywood debut with 's Ready. After Sacred Games, she has appeared in films such as , Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and a web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Illegal.