OTT has been a boom over the past few years, especially after the pandemic. Some excellent content series and movies were released on digital platforms. As audiences streaming taste evolved sequels of popular web series were pulled down by the platforms. Streaming giant Netflix has itself dropped continuing chapters of few series. Among them, one is the renowned crime thriller Sacred Games season 3. Anurag Kashyap who has directed the show reiterated that the third season of Sacred Games has been shelved. Also Read - Kapil Sharma finds a fan in Anurag Kashyap; 'Zwigato will make you cry', says director after watching the film

Sacred Games features Saif Ali Khan, , and in lead roles. It is directed by Anurag Kashyap in collaboration with . The show took the internet by storm when its first season was released. Everyone eagerly waited for its second chapter but when it was released a section of society was disappointed while others still await the third chapter. However, the latest development updates that Netflix has shelved the show for reasons best known to them. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap OPENS UP about refusing a collab with Sushant Singh Rajput three weeks prior to his demise; says he gets 'pangs of guilt'

In a recent interview with Mashable India, spoke of his popular web show Sacred Games and his interest in working on the third season. Anurag wished to do a lot of work in fact he did start but states OTT doesn’t have the courage right now, after Tandav everyone is scared. He said, “OTT ki aaj ke date me himmat nahi hai. Tandav ke baad sab dar gaye hain.” Also Read - Anurag Kashyap is afraid Hollywood will steal RRR director SS Rajamouli, says, 'He is perfect for DC or Marvel'

The director further revealed that he is no longer interested in working for OTT as he is not allowed to use surnames for characters, and not allowed to show stuff as they exist. If he can’t keep things real he would rather not do it. Anurag mentioned that he cannot do hygienic work and prefers to do work he enjoys.

Tandav had ignited a lot of controversies ahead of its release. Across six states numerous complaints were filed claiming the show hurts religious sentiments. Tandav is Amazon Prime Video’s popular Indian political thriller web series. Directed by it stars Saif Ali Khan, , , , and in leading roles.