Aren't we all hooked to OTT? There's so much to explore. Like us, even celebrities are quite hooked to all the content on OTT platforms. In fact, a lot of stars like Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others have already marked their OTT debuts. Saiyami Kher, who recently gave a classy performance in the film Ghoomer, has now given out her top five OTT recommendations. We asked the actress to share the list and it is as interesting as it can get.

Saiyami Kher shares her list of top 5 OTT recommendations

The first show to appear on Saiyami Kher's list is Netflix's show Beef. It stars Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Young Mazino and many more. It is a comedy-drama about road rage directed by Lee Sung Jin. The next on the list is Guns and Gulaabs. The Netflix's show starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gaurav and others has received positive reviews from all corners. Saiyami Kher also heaped praises on directors Raj and DK. She called them 'fantastic'. The next on the list is The Bear. The show on Disney+Hotstar has two seasons and she said that she really liked the web series. The fourth OTT recommendation by Saiyami Kher is the last season of Ted Lasso. It is on Apple TV. The last one of the list is Scoop. Saiyami Kher appreciated the show made by Hansal Mehta. Well, here you go, your OTT binge-watch list for the weekend in place.

All about Ghoomer

Talking about Ghoomer, Saiyami Kher won hearts with her stellar performance as a physically challenged cricket player. The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan. He plays the role of a failed cricketer who turns a coach for Saiyami Kher's character Anina. Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer is an inspiring and motivating films with perfect dose of emotions. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi and many more. Amitabh Bachchan also has a role to play.

View this post on Instagram

The next film of Saiyami Kher is Agni produced by Excel Entertainment. She has completed the shooting of the film but the release date has not been announced yet. Saiyami Kher also shared with us that she is starting a new project with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.