Salaar starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan turned out to be massive success. The movie directed by Prashanth Neel clashed with Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan. Despite the clash, Salaar turned out to be a massive box office success. The film earned great reviews for the action and drama in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The movie is now streaming on Netflix. Salaar created quite a record with its viewership on the streaming platform. Initially, Salaar started streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. Now, on massive demand, Salaar is also available on Netflix in English language. Also Read - Salaar Vs Animal on OTT: Here is how the Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor biggies fared on Netflix

Latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - After the success of Salaar, Prabhas has taken a short break? Know why

Salaar is now available in English on Netflix

The streaming giant made the big announcement on social media about Prabhas' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The caption of the post read, "On MASSive demand, we are delighted to bring the epic action saga of #Salaar, now in ??????? on @Netflix for audiences across the globe!" Well, quite a few are happy with it but many are disappointed. Quite a few fans have expressed disappointed as still the Hindi version of the film is not available on the streaming platform. Even before when the OTT release of Salaar was announced, viewers had demanded that the Hindi version of the film also starts streaming on Netflix. All want to know when the Hindi version of the film will release? Now that English version has been added, can we expect the Hindi version to be made available soon? We will have to wait and watch. Also Read - Salaar on OTT: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie among Top 10 trending films on Netflix, but fans have THIS question

Trending Now

Check out Netflix's announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Check out Salaar starcast' fees here

All you need to know about Salaar

Those who don't know about Salaar, the first part introduced the main characters Vardha and Deva. Prabhas plays Deva while Prithviraj as Vardha. The story is about Khansaar and who will rule its throne. Deva is Vardha's friend who will do anything for him. Salaar is action on action. It's action sequences left many stumped. Now fans are bating with bated breath for Salaar Part 2. The release date of the sequel has not be unveiled yet.