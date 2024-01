Salaar, the epic action film starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set to stream on Netflix from January 20. The film, which was released in theatres on December 22, 2023, has been a huge box office success, earning over Rs 600 crore worldwide. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for his blockbuster KGF series. Also Read - The Raja Saab: Story of Prabhas' upcoming new movie revealed much before release? Director Maruthi reacts

About Salaar

Salaar tells the story of Deva (Prabhas), a gang leader who tries to keep a promise to his friend, Vardha (Prithviraj), the rightful prince of Khansaar, a powerful city-state. Deva helps Vardha to become the undisputed ruler of Khansaar, but their friendship may not stay strong as criminal gangs and political conspiracies reveal the truth to these childhood besties about their true past. The film is packed with thrilling action sequences, stunning visuals, and powerful performances by the lead actors and the ensemble cast comprising Sriya Reddy, Shruti Haasan and others.

Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam to release in 2025

Salaar is the first part of a two-part film, and the second part, titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, is expected to release in 2025. The producer of the film, Vijay Kiragandur, has confirmed that the script for the sequel is ready and the shooting will begin in early 2024. The sequel will continue the gripping narrative of Deva and Vardha's conflict and reveal the secrets of their past.

Salaar is available in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada - on Netflix. However, the Hindi language audience will have to wait for some more time, as the film's Hindi version is yet to be released on the OTT platform. The film's Hindi version was delayed due to some technical issues, according to the makers. The film's Hindi trailer has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube, indicating the high demand for the film among the Hindi audience.

Salaar all set to stream on Netflix

Salaar is a must-watch film for the fans of Prabhas and Prithviraj, as well as for the lovers of action and drama. The film showcases the talent and charisma of the two stars, who have a huge fan following across India and abroad. Salaar is also a testament to the vision and skill of Prashanth Neel, who has delivered another masterpiece after KGF. Salaar is a film that will keep you hooked till the end and leave you wanting for more. Don't miss this epic saga on Netflix from January 20.