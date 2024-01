December 2023 was dhamakedaar thanks to three big releases. Bollywood delivered blockbusters in the form of Animal and Dunki. From South, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie Salaar received a thunderous response at the box office. After the debacle of Adipurush, Prabhas finally tasted success through Prashanth Neel's film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. While we all await for part 2, the details of part 1's OTT release have been confirmed. Much to the delight of fans, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is going to stream on Netflix. Also Read - The Raja Saab First Look: Prabhas fans glad to see him back in his vintage avatar in director Maruthi's romantic-horror entertainer

The OTT giant made the big announcement through social media. On Instagram, a poster of Salaar featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others was shared with a captain having a Salaar twist. Though the release date has not been confirmed yet, it is revealed that Salaar will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. This lead to many questioning with the film will not be available in Hindi language? A comment on the post read, "What about in Hindi language sir ?" Another one read, "Hindi version mil jata to accha lgta". It is unclear when and where the Hindi version of the film will stream. Salaar is a pan-India film and it made massive money in Hindi as well. The Hindi collection is said to be more than Rs 151 crore while its overall collection has gone past Rs 600 crore. Also Read - Salaar Vs Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Sankranthi entertainer to challenge box office numbers of Prabhas' film? Here's how

The story of Salaar revolves around Khansaar. Prabhas plays the role of Deva while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Vardha who wants to rule Khansaar. The story is about the bond they share, hunger for power and the twist that fate has in store for these two in Salaar Part 2. We won't give away major spoilers here.

Prabhas' upcoming movies

Meanwhile, the announcement of Prabhas' new movie came in today. He will be next seen in a film called Raja Saab. The actor seems to have brought about a change in his name and added an extra S as seen on the poster of the film. He also has Kalki 2898 AD set for release. Prabhas has also signed a film called Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Well, he is definitely one of the busiest stars down South.