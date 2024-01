Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan released on December 22, 2023. The movie turned out to be a major box office success. After a few flops, Prabhas finally tasted success with Salaar. The movie helmed by Prashanth Neel was high on violence. Fans loved Prabhas' action avatar. On January 19, Salaar started streaming on Netflix. Much to the delight of the fans, Salaar received tremendous love and appreciation from fans even post its OTT release. Now, the film is making waves globally and is among the top 10 trending films on Netflix in not one but four countries. Also Read - 10 pictures of Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife prove Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star is a family man

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the movie Salaar has shared update about the film's success on OTT. The movie has taken the number one spot on the Netflix's Top Trending List in India. Apart from this, Prabhas' Salaar is also among the top 10 trending movies on Netflix in countries like Bangladesh, Maldives and Mauritius. The film is trending on the Non-English genre. Definitely, Salaar is among the top films of 2023. Though Salaar is trending, fans also have one question. A lot of people are asking where is the Hindi version of Salaar? A few fans were disappointed as the Hindi version of the film did not release on OTT. Also Read - Fighter Opening Day Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone actioner to lag behind Animal, Jawan, Pathaan?

As per the box office numbers, Prabhas' action drama fetched more than Rs 700 crores at the box office. Only in India, it is said to have made more than Rs 400 crore. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is among the highest grossing films of 2023. The box office success came in despite its clash with Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki.

Now fans are desperately waiting for Salaar Part 2. In the first instalment, fans got an introduction to characters Vardha and Deva. It was all about their friendship. The story is about who will become the ultimate rule of a fictional place named Khansaar. Vardha is in the running to take over the throne from his father. Deva is his friend and will help him win over the control of Khansaar. But does the throne actually belong to Vardha? Or is it Deva who is the rightful ruler of Khansaar? Fans will get to know about it only in the second instalment of the film. There is not update yet on the release date of Salaar Part 2.