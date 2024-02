South superstar Prabhas' upcoming action-thriller film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is the most anticipated movie of 2024. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. Apart from Prabhas, Prithviraj will also be seen playing an important role in the film. The ultimate action hero Prabhas and the charming Prithviraj will surely take audiences by surprise with their characters. BollywoodLife brings the latest web series, entertainment news on our WhatsApp channel too. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' first look from Maruthi's directorial to release on THIS date, fans declare 'Rebel star is back'

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 16, 2024 in Hindi. Director & Writer of Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, Prashanth said that he has always been a fan of rebellion stories filled with power-packed action and impactful music. However, Salaar, did aim to create a story where every hero is also a villain in some way. He added saying that the audienec will relate to Vardha's struggles or Deva's life at the end of the story. Also Read - Salaar: Shruti Haasan reveals the real reason behind doing the Prabhas film

Well, the film which was released in December 2023 managed to earn Rs 615 crore worldwide as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. The netizens demanded a Hindi dubbed version of the film on Netflix and it seems as the makers made their wishes come true.

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Prashanth Neel film also features Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy and others in main roles.