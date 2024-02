Salaar and Animal were two big films that come on the OTT platform Netflix in January 2024. Prabhas' film Salaar has made Rs 600 crores plus in the global markets while Animal is inching towards Rs 1000 GBOC. Fans were keen to see both the movies. As per a report in Track Tollywood, Salaar is only trending in Top 10 for the Telugu version. The movie made money mostly from the Telugu market in its theatrical release. It looks like the same pattern is being repeated on the OTT platform as well, going by the numbers. When Salaar released in theatres, the Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions did not fare well.

All eyes are on Salaar's Hindi version on Netflix

The Hindi version of Salaar is coming on Netflix in February 2024. The dubbed version should be out in the third week. It is very important that it does well. While box office numbers are okay, a good response on OTT also determines the next film, Salaar 2. Prashanth Neel's last movie KGF 2 made Rs 400 crores (nett) at the Hindi box office. It was the second South movie after Baahubali to do so. Salaar has paled in comparison. Many felt that it looked like an extended version of KGF 2 with the palette, setting and style of narration. But the climax of Salaar did leave fans curious for Shouryanga Parvam episode.

Salaar Vs Animal on Netflix

Animal has clearly beaten Jawan, Salaar, Gangubai Kathiawadi in the first three days. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie saw a viewership of 20.3 million which is great for an Indian film. The controversy around the movie has also made people very curious to see what is the real deal. But it looks like Salaar has got better response from global audiences who loved the action sequences. Salaar has seen viewership of 49 million in the first week.