Samantha Akkineni set her foot in OTT world with The Family Man season 2. The series that had Manoj Bajapayee in the lead role saw Samantha in the character of a terrorist from Sri Lanka. However, there was a lot of uproar before the release of the film as people claimed that their sentiments were hurt. Branding a Tamil-speaking actress as a terrorist was considered to be hurtful. Now, the actress has spoken up on the same.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Akkineni stated that she did not mean to hurt anyone and if she has, then it was not intentional. She extended her sorry to all those who are offended and hurt. She stated that there was a lot of noise before the release of the show which stopped to a certain degree post the release. To Bollywood Hungama, the actress said, "I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone's sentiments. I sincerely apologise as it was not something I intended on doing at all. I did not mean to hurt anyone. So, if I did, I am extremely sorry. I am glad that, though, once the show did release, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn't so bad after all. For the people who didn't and still continue to hold resentment, I sincerely apologise."

Earlier, director Raj and DK had released a statement over the same and stated that they have utmost respect for Tamil culture. The statement read, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."