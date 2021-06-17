Samantha Akkineni's reply to a fan curious to know if she's pregnant will blow your mind – Throwback video

Samantha Akkineni just gave a fabulous performance in The Family Man 2 wherein she played the antagonist Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist. The south star has undoubtedly made a stunning debut in the digital space in season two of the series. While Samantha is now being showered with pan-India projects, we recently came across a throwback video of hers replying to a fan who was curious to know if she's pregnant or not. Also Read - Sharib Hashmi DEFENDS Samantha Akkineni's dark skin tone in Family Man 2; says, ‘By that logic, a bald person should’ve been in Bala instead of Ayushman Khurrana’ [Exclusive]

During the interactive session, the user asked, "Are you pregnant?" To which, Samantha replied in her own inimitable way, "I'm pregnant since 2017 I think, this baby really doesn't want to come out I think." Her hilarious response to the fan had become the talking point on social media back then.

In the throwback video, Samantha also answers a few questions about revealing the meaning of her tattoo, her height, turning vegan, skincare tips for teenagers dealing with acne and so on.

Take a look.

The first season of Raj & DK's The Family Man was a hit upon release in 2019. Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, an NIA agent struggling to balance his super-secretive job profile with his mundane middle-class life.

Samantha joins the show in its second season as the antagonist. She plays a terrorist named Raji. The Amazon Prime show marks her debut appearance on the Hindi screen.

The show has received mixed response from the audience and critics alike but most of it has been positive.