Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are going to star in the Indian version of Citadel. Fans of Varun and Samantha are looking forward to the series. Varun and Samantha were shooting for the same in the hills of North. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the original series for the Russo Brothers on Amazon Prime. Recently, reports surfaced stating that Samantha will play Priyanka's mom in the Indian Chapter. The Kushi actress has confirmed the same. Yes, you read that. But there's a catch. Also Read - To Vijay Deverakonda, a heartwarming note from 'favourite girl' Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms playing Priyanka Chopra's mom in Indian Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden have been making headlines for Citadel in the country. The American TV show is quite popular across the globe and fans are eagerly looking forward to how Samantha and Varun will headline the Indian version. A report in an online entertainment portal claims that Samantha has confirmed the reports about essaying Priyanka's mom in the Raj and DK's web series. ETimes report states that Samantha confirmed playing mother to Nadia Sinh. So, technically, she is playing Priyanka's mom. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to kickstart Hollywood debut film post Citadel; Exciting deets inside

What's the catch in Samantha playing Priyanka's mom in Citadel Indian Chapter?

The portal is quite a source explaining the technicality of Samantha playing Priyanka's mom. The source said that Priyanka's character Nadia Sinh is a child in Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's version of Citadel. So, they won't be sharing the screenspace anyway. Well, it has been said already that both the Citadel will be different and set in different eras but will have a common link. There was no other information about the same. Now, given the explanation, it is confirmed that the Indian Citadel by Raj and DK is set in a different timeline than Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer. Also Read - Citadel India: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan to share lip-lock and intimate scenes? Here's what we know

Trending Now

Talking about Samantha's show, the actress has been sharing pictures on her Instagram stories about bruises she received while shooting. Samantha has been pushing herself this time as there are stunts and action sequences involved. She has been training for the same too. Previously, Priyanka Chopra was asked about a piece of advice she would give to Varun and Samantha. Priyanka said that being the accomplished actors that they are, they don't need her advice. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime has greenlit season 2 for Priyanka and Richard's Citadel.