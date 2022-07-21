is one of India's biggest actresses today who has captured the audience with her charm, uniqueness and talent. Two of her recent performances, the antagonist Raji in The Family Man 2 and the sensuous number from Pushpa, Oo Antava have been the talk of the town. She recently appeared on 's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 along with where she revealed the reason why she forayed into the OTT space with The Family Man 2. Also Read - Liger trailer: Ranveer Singh reveals THIS gen-z hottie has an item number with him in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

When Karan asked her if there was an existing camaraderie with Raj & Dk before signing the web series, Samantha told him, "No, I didn't know, Raj & DK at all and even Family Man season 1 hadn't released when I started shooting for the season 2." Also Read - Liger trailer: Karan Johar opens up on favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan in Koffee with Karan 7; says, 'Bias is...'

She further added, "So it was just this cry for a challenge because you know you get typecast with the roles that you are offered in the south, not because of any fault of theirs but directors saw me a certain way the bubbly cute, love interest and I was feeling stifled and I really wanted to breakthrough and here there was an opportunity to look at myself through another lens and I grabbed it... It was divine intervention.” Also Read - Liger trailer: Ranveer Singh asks if Karan Johar loved Vijay Deverakonda in knickers; director reveals he got a good view of it

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Earlier, Samantha had said that her character Raji in the web series The Family Man 2 was the most vulnerable and a challenging role for her, adding that she sought a lot of handholding and training to play the role. She had said that OTT was a platform which demanded strong story and empathy of character.

In February, Samantha completed 12 years in the movie industry. In a heartfelt note, the Shakuntalam actress thanked her fans by calling them 'the most loyal fans in the world'. She made her acting debut in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film , in which she starred opposite Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.