Samantha Ruth Prabhu did The Family Man 2 to break her bubbly and cute typecasting in south films: 'I was feeling stifled'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 along with Akshay Kumar where she revealed the reason why she forayed into the OTT space with The Family Man 2.