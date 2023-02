Citadel is one of the most awaited web series. While the Hollywood version stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead with Richard Madden, the Indian version will feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Varun Dhawan. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently training and shooting for Citadel which is helmed by The Family Man and Farzi fame director duo Raj and DK. And while shooting for the high-octane actioner there are bound to be some injuries. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has injured herself on the sets of Citadel. However, she is taking it in her stride.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu injures herself while shooting for Citadel

Citadel has been trending in Entertainment News ever since Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's still pics from the series were released online. They look fantastic and fans have been heaping praises on Priyanka and Richard. Simultaneously, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been shooting for Citadel in India. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her injury. "Perks of action," she captioned the image, flaunting her injured hands. Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story here:

Citadel deets

Apart from Samantha, the series also stars Varun Dhawan. The director duo shared that once they had the script in front of them, Samantha was their obvious choice for the role. The director duo couldn't be happier to have Samantha on board. They have worked with her on The Family Man 2. The first leg of Citadel India will be shot in the country and thereafter it will move to Serbia and South Africa.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on grabbing Citadel

In a statement about bagging Citadel India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that when she was offered the script, she accepted it within a heartbeat. The actress gushed with happiness while talking about how the series is spread across the globe. The script of the Indian installment excited Samantha the most. Samantha also expressed happiness in joining Anthony and Joe Russo's AGBO and about working with Varun Dhawan for the first time.