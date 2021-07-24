Sanjana Sanghi pens an emotional letter expressing gratitude to fans as late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara completes 1 year of release – view post

Late and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara has completed 1 years of release today. While the romantic drama has mixed feelings among the fans as it was a posthumous release of SSR, lead actress shared a post with a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the film and expressed gratitude to audience for their love and support. He post reads, "A year ago today, upon the eve of my debut film Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

She added, "And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal. Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly. Thank you, for taking care of our film and celebrating it in ways we couldn’t ever even dream of."

Explaining how the character of Kizie basu will always be special for her, she wrote, "It has truly been the greatest privilege & honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I’d read an endless number of times as a teenager. And the opportunity to do that in the guidance of so many creatives geniuses made it unforgettable - Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil. Staying true to Kizie’s core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor. Like every milestone, this one too, is first yours. THANKYOU, from the bottom of my heart."