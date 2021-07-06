Sara's Malayalam full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers and more for free

Anna Ben's latest Malayalam venture, Sara's which released yesterday on Amazon Prime Video, has become the latest victim of online piracy as the film is available on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites. Directed by Ohm Shanthi Oshaana helmer Jude Anthany Joseph, the film revolves around an associate director, who aspires to become a director amid societal norms. While the film was supposed to release in theatres, the makers opted for an OTT release due to the current scenario of pandemic crisis. Also Read - Sara's, Betty season 2, The War Next Door and more titles on Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar to satiate your binging urge

Talking about the film, director Jude recently told The Hindu, "I don't see a gender difference; it is the story that draws me to it. I understand that the industry [Malayalam] sometimes has a tenuous relationship with female-oriented subjects. I don't deliberately look for such subjects." He added, "The topic is sensitive; it had to be handled carefully. I don't deliberately go looking for 'socially relevant' films nor am I trying to tell a story that would set right society's wrongs."

Speaking about the OTT release, he asserted, "It offers freedom for the creator, without financial loss to the producers. If there is no certification, one doesn't have to make compromises. The scope of the medium and its reach is great. Having said that, OTT and theatre will have their own places; one cannot replace the other."

Also starring , Benny P. Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Dhanya Varma, Prasanth Nair, Sreelakshmi Haridas, Harikrishnan and others, the film is written by Akshay Hareesh. It is produced by P. K. Murali Dharan and Santha Murali under the banner of Anantha Visions. The music of the film is composed by Shaan Rahman while the camera is cranked by Nimish Ravi.