Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham was in the race of Oscars along with Mandela, Nayatt, Sherni and others films.

's historical biographical drama, Sardar Udham, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video, opened to rave reviews, where fans and critics praised the performance of the lead actor and laud director's vision and narrative. The film was in the race of India's official entry to Oscars along with Mandela, Nayatt, Sherni and others. But a jury of 15 members headed by Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun, went through 15 films and chose Koozhangal as India's entry. Also Read - Sardar Udham movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar's historical biopic is an extreme test of patience but rewards those who make it through

While a certain section of the audience was surprised by the omission of Sardar Udham, jury member Indraadip Dasgupta told TOI, “Sardar Udham is a well-made production with brilliant cinematography that lives up to international standards. But it is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident.” Asserting that the film projects India's hatred towards British, he added, “It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred. Koozhangal in contrast is a truly Indian film with a global appeal. It has no agenda attached to it. It is the most honest film among all the contenders.” Also Read - Vicky Kaushal wouldn't have been in Sardar Udham if he had not done THIS film, reveals director Shoojit Sircar

Sardar Udham is based on the life of a freedom fighter named Udham Singh, who shot Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab, dead to avenge the infamous Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. The film also features October fame Banita Sandhu in a lead role. It is produced by Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri. Also Read - Sardar Udham Trailer: Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sircar FINALLY REVEAL the truth about the title change

