The trailer of Sardar Udham has finally dropped and no prizes for guessing that it has garnered copious praise across social media, considering the pedigree involved – two National Award winners courtesy lead star Director . However, prior to the launch of the Sardar Udham trailer, there was a degree of confusion pertaining to the title as many had earlier perceived it to be Sardar Udham Singh, and frankly speaking, even the makers didn't make much of an attempt to rid what they're now calling a false narrative as, according to them, they had never labelled the Vicky Kaushal starrer as 'Sardar Udham Singh' in the first place. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Black Widow Scarlett Johansson sues Disney, Vivek Dahiya joins Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Bigg Boss 15 leaked house pics and more

Addressing the media contingent present at the Sardar Udham trailer launch, Director Shoojit Sircar said, “The name of the film was never Sardar Udham Singh. We had never announced such a tittle. Toh, yeh baat ki tittle change hua hai (the talk that there has been a title change) is invalid. The film was always titled Sardar Udham.” Also Read - Balcony Buddies trailer: Amol Parashar gets us in the mood for Friendship Day with a sweet and simple lockdown-themed OTT film on yaari, dosti

Speaking about his homework to portray a real life character, Vicky Kaushal said, “I was sure about one thing when I heard the story that I had to surrender to Shoojitda's vision because the more I kept listening to him, the more i was getting involved in the character.” Also Read - Hungama 2, Narappa, 14 Phere, Feels like Ishq and more movies and web series that are releasing on OTT this week

On the topic of the movie being another biopic, the star added, “Our film is not a biopic of Sardar Udham, it's a biopic of his ideology.”

Sardar Udham also stars and Banita Sandhu of October fame, which was also helmed by Shoojit Sircar. It's written by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya.