Sarpatta Parambarai star Arya opens up on his married life with Sayyeshaa and memories with late legend Dilip Kumar

Popular Kollywood actor Arya, who is currently garnering rave reviews for his performance in Pa Ranjith's Sarpatta Parambarai, opened up about his life after marriage with actress Sayyeshaa and memories with late legend , who was actress' grand uncle. While having a conversation with PinkVilla, when the actor was asked about the change in life he saw after tying the knot with Sayyeshaa, Arya replied, "Soon after that (after marriage in 2019) I think we went into lockdown, so I knew what's the value of family life is...life has changed quite a lot, it has changed for the better. So, I'm really enjoying it."

When asked about his memories with late legend Dilip Kumar, Arya responded, "Sayyeshaa has spent her childhood with Dilip Saab so her memories are much more and very close to her. Since last 2 years, I know (as a part of the family) and my interaction with him has been very little because he was not keeping well but I cherish all the moments I had with him."

Post the demise of Dilip Kumar on July 7, Sayyeshaa share a throwback picture with him and wrote, "I'm blessed to have spent so much of my childhood with the legend who the world knows as #DilipKumar For me he will always remain my warm hearted Phuponana, with whom I sang and danced, learnt so much from and loved to bits! It's an end of an era! #RIP."

#Sarpatta is out now! I have witnessed @arya_off’s hard work and diligence every day, and it is inspiring! This role was made for him! I couldn’t be more proud than I am today! @beemji sir is at his best, making each moment and character so memorable! Amazing work by the team!? pic.twitter.com/CiD0n72vlJ — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) July 21, 2021

Speaking about Arya's latest release Sarpatta Parambarai, it also stars Vijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, , John Vijay and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles.