Sarpatta Parambarai trailer: Arya and Kalaiyarasan face off in director Pa. Ranjith's epic boxing clash between two warring clans

Sarpatta Parambarai stars the versatile and accomplished Arya in the lead. The film is directed by Pa.Ranjith, and produced by Neelam Productions and K9 Studios. It also features an ensemble cast including Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Pasupathy, John Vijay and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles.