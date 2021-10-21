Netflix's Korean web series Squid Game is all the rage everywhere – it has become a global phenomenon and is quite literally the only show on everyone's lips for the time being. And everyone is looking to cash in, too, on its insane popularity. The latest to piggyback on its coattails is the Indian Railways (yup, we kid you not), who've found a novel concept to ensure passengers adhere to COVID-19 norms, with the deadly diseases still not having completely being eradicated. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Pakistanis furious over Squid Game, Tampa Baes trailer is super-sexy, Suriya's Jai Bhim trailer date out and more

Using the iconic giant doll from the first task of Squid Game, but with a twist where the doll is shown wearing a protective mask, Indian Railways posted three rules for all commuters to follow and 'Win the game against COVID-19': Also Read - From Head and Tales to Inside Job: New movies and shows releasing on October 22 to watch on Zee5, Netflix and more

- Get yourself vaccinated

- Always wear mask in public places

- Frequently use sanitizer Also Read - Squid Game: Pakistanis extremely miffed with Netflix show and their reason will make you roll your eyes – view tweets

Adding to the creativity, the by now famous masked guards of the Netflix K-drama series are show standing at a distance of 2 gaz (yards) each from the doll, maintaining the required social distance. Plus, in an ingenious display, guest star Gong Yoo, known for playing ddakji, holds a red envelope that read: “I am vaccinated,” and the signature Dalgona candy in lead actor’s Lee Jung-jae’s hand is swapped for a sanitizer bottle. Check out the tweet by the Ministry of Railways below:

Three Rules to defeat COVID19: ➡️Get yourself vaccinated

➡️Always wear mask in public places

➡️ Frequently use sanitizer#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/PGo236rZ5n — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 20, 2021

Pretty smartly done by Indian Railways, isn't it?