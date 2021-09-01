Tum Bin actor Raqesh Bapat is currently in the news as he is a contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. He is calling for a lot of attention thanks to his closeness to Shamita Shetty. While he is currently away from the showbiz, the actor was once a heartthrob in Bollywood. Especially, post the release of Tum Bin, the actor had received great amount of fame. So much that Jaya Bachchan considered him to be a competition to son Abhishek Bachchan. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood's Gadget freaks and their MOST expensive tech buys
In an interview with indianexpress, Raqesh Bapat shared about his first meeting with the Bachchans. The actor and his family were waiting outside to attend Tum Bin's premiere and Aks had released the same day. So after the screening of Aks, Bapat family bumped into the Bachchans. Jaya Bachchan came to him and praised him for his role. He was quoted saying, "On the same day – July 13, 2001, Aks had released and that screening was happening before us. So we were waiting in the parking lot. Suddenly I see Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, everyone stepping out. Jaya ji saw me from far away and came to me and said, "You're that Bapat boy right? I'm so proud to meet you, you're so promising. I keep telling Abhishek to look out for you."
Later, Abhishek Bachchan also met him and said that Jaya Bachchan considers him to he his competition. "Dude, everytime your promo comes, my mom calls me and says look out for this guy, he's your competition," said Abhishek Bachchan as revealed by Raqesh Bapat. The Bapat family also met Amitabh Bachchan who praised Raqesh' Tum Bin.
Well, well, that's a huge compliment for Raqesh Bapat, isn't it?
