actor Raqesh Bapat is currently in the news as he is a contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. He is calling for a lot of attention thanks to his closeness to . While he is currently away from the showbiz, the actor was once a heartthrob in Bollywood. Especially, post the release of Tum Bin, the actor had received great amount of fame. So much that considered him to be a competition to son . Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood's Gadget freaks and their MOST expensive tech buys

In an interview with indianexpress, Raqesh Bapat shared about his first meeting with the Bachchans. The actor and his family were waiting outside to attend Tum Bin's premiere and Aks had released the same day. So after the screening of Aks, Bapat family bumped into the Bachchans. Jaya Bachchan came to him and praised him for his role. He was quoted saying, "On the same day – July 13, 2001, Aks had released and that screening was happening before us. So we were waiting in the parking lot. Suddenly I see , Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, , everyone stepping out. Jaya ji saw me from far away and came to me and said, “You’re that Bapat boy right? I’m so proud to meet you, you’re so promising. I keep telling Abhishek to look out for you.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Reports of Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya's marriage on the rocks, Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's The Immortal Ashwatthama being shelved and more

Later, Abhishek Bachchan also met him and said that Jaya Bachchan considers him to he his competition. "Dude, everytime your promo comes, my mom calls me and says look out for this guy, he’s your competition," said Abhishek Bachchan as revealed by Raqesh Bapat. The Bapat family also met Amitabh Bachchan who praised Raqesh' Tum Bin. Also Read - #Tokyo2020: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and other celebs congratulate Bhavina Patel for becoming the first Indian para-paddler to win silver medal

Well, well, that's a huge compliment for Raqesh Bapat, isn't it?