The heartthrob of the Malayalam industry, is coming up with his first pan-India venture, Kurup, which is set to hit the screens on November 12. While fans are quite excited for this gangster drama, it is said that the makers were opting a digital release after waiting for more than a year during the pandemic but persuaded the team to go for a theatrical release. As per the reports, the veteran Malayalam star had watched the film and told the producers that this film should be watched in theatres and not on OTT platforms. In fact, the makers had reportedly sold the exclusive digital rights to an OTT giant for Rs 40 crore, which was cancelled by Dulqer Salmaan, who is the producer of the film.

Apparently, Mammootty also said that films like these will help exhibitors, distributors and theatre owners to earn well after the business got hit by the pandemic. Kurup, which is bankrolled under the banner of DQ's Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments, is made on the budget of Rs 35 crore, which makes this film, the most expensive venture of Dulquer Salmaan. The production of the film took six months and it was shot at Kerala, Mumbai, Dubai, Mangalore, Mysore and Ahmedabad for 105 days.

Announcing that the film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, DQ shared a post recently and wrote, "At long long last, we are ready. Ready to set Kurup free. Our biggest film yet, Kurup, is free from being caged and locked down and slated to release in theaters all across the world."

Calling the gangster drama his second child, the actor added, "It has been a long ambitious yet arduous journey with Kurup. In ideation for several years. Filming for close to a year. And months and months of post production. And then the pandemic. There were long months where we had no idea if Kurup would ever see the light of day. But the unanimous and overwhelming love, the support, the constant requests from all of you to wait till theatres opened, helped us survive in some of the toughest times. I’ve said it to close family and friends many a time that the film Kurup almost feels like my second child. I feel like it’s a living breathing thing with a life and destiny of it’s own. There is nothing I havnt and wouldn’t do for this film to become the best version of itself. Physically and mentally I’ve given it my all. I know I’ve said a lot of ‘I’s. Not to take away from the tremendous effort and talent of the team that made it what it is. But I just want to speak from the heart about my special relationship with this film. We as a team have fought many battles internally and externally to bring it together. To do justice to it. To nurture and care for it. As it grew from an idea to everyday growing bigger and bigger to what is in my eyes a giant now. Kurup like I mentioned always had a destiny if it’s own. And I always knew it wouldn’t come out till it felt the time was right and it felt ready. And now it’s time to finally let Kurup free. And I pray and hope you all give it wings. And it reaches great heights. Conning Soon Across languages in cinemas near you on November 12th 2021 !"

