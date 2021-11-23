At the ongoing International Film Festival of India, the stars and creators of The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj and DK, came together for a panel discussion, where several surprising things were revealed, like Manoj Bajpayee confessing that he didn't have to look far for inspiration to play Srikant Tiwari as he came from a middle-class upbringing while also admitting that he almost didn't play the role. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu touched upon how the risk she took with The Family Man 2 has benefitted her and opened up several new avenues for the actress. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY breaks silence on her Bollywood debut – read deets

Speaking at IFFFI, Manoj Bajpayee said he was quite afraid because somewhere he was reluctant to be part of the template which I could see forming on the OTT platform, and that made him unclear as to what he wanted to be a part of, but, definitely, he was very clear about what he never wanted to be a part of. He added that before agreeing to The Family Man, there were a few series that garnered quite a lot of curiosity and excitement from the audience, but at same time, there was a template that makers were following, which included blood, gore and pistols.

Coming to , she disclosed that she wanted to take a risk so that there was a growth for the actor in her, and doing Family Man was a decision that has benefited her tremendously as it has opened up so many new avenues.