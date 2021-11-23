SAY WHAT! Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS he almost refused The Family Man while Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on how she took a risk with the show

Manoj Bajpayee confessed that he didn't have to look far for inspiration to play Srikant Tiwari as he came from a middle-class upbringing while also admitting that he almost didn't play the role. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu touched upon how the risk she took with The Family Man 2 has benefitted her and opened up several new avenues for the actress.