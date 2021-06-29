Say What! Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Bear Grylls for an action-packed adventure show?

The popular British adventurer, writer and television presenter, Bear Grylls, who is known for featuring in shows like Man vs. Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and others, is set to collaborate with the live-wire of Bollywood, for an action-packed adventure show, which will premiere on Netlix. Yes, as per the latest reports, Bear, who himself developed the concept, discussed it with the streaming giant and they come up with a decision that Ranveer will fit the bill perfectly. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu to resume shooting for the Anees Bazmee directed sequel on THIS date? [EXCLUSIVE SCOOP]

Reportedly, the high-budget show will be shot in Siberia and will start go on floors in July-August this year. This non-fiction show will impress the audience with its unique concepts. Interestingly, episodes of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featuring PM Narendra Modi, and were well received by the audience.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, which chronicles the heroic journey of Indian cricket team winning the 1983 world cup. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Kapil Dev with as Sunil Gavaskar, as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and as their coach PR Man Singh.

The actor recently announced his next, which is the remake with director Shankar. Talking about it, the actor said in a statement, "To lead a film like 'Anniyan' is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. "I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It’s undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being."