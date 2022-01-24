Taapsee Pannu has hit sixes with her fantastic performances getting her awards and recognitions. Recently, Taapsee was named the Best Actor (Female) of 2021 by the Indian Film Institute (IFI) for her performance in the Netflix film, Haseen Dilruba. In a survey to judge the best of Indian cinema in the year gone by, the IFI requested seven eminent film critics of India to list the best performance of actors from last year. The brilliant performance of Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba stood out for all and she was unanimously cited as the Best Actor of 2021 (Female) for the same. Also Read - From 36 Farmhouse to Ozark: 6 new movies and shows releasing on 21 January on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

A jubilant took to social media to express the love Haseen Dilruba continues to give her. Making her gratitude known on her official Twitter handle, the actress wrote: “So heartening! (preceded by five red hearts) Haseen Dilruba is my ‘Red Rose (emoji of a rose)’ Santa who continues to give, followed by a smiling face emoji. Check out her tweet below: Also Read - Minnal Murali: Tovino Thomas starrer becomes India's Squid Game for Netflix; makes new records [EXCLUSIVE]

So heartening! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Haseen Dilruba is my ‘Red ?’ Santa who continues to give ? https://t.co/C5QzSbTFpM pic.twitter.com/473t9ePp8I — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 24, 2022

No sooner than Taapsee shared the good news, than her fans took to Twitter to celebrate her joyous moment. Here are the best comments... Also Read - Love and Leashes, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, 20th Century Girl and more; 5 Korean films to watch out for on Netflix in 2022

Many Many Congrats As I said’ out of breath but not out of choices’ ?‍♀️?? — Puja Talwar (@talwar_puja) January 24, 2022

Aap to best ho hi mein hamesha se hi kehta hu. all the best for your next best actor award . Lots of love. — Gautam K (@GautamK64393727) January 24, 2022

Congratulations — Nishad (@Nishad21438849) January 24, 2022

Welcome Rani Kashyap. — Sourav Ghosh (@DebprasadG) January 24, 2022

The IFI has jointly bestowed the Best Actor of 2021 (Female) on Taapsee Pannu for Haseen Dilruba, Konkana Sen Sharma for Geeli Pucchi from Netflix's Ajeeb Dastaans and Nimisha Sajayan for Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.