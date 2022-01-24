SAY WHAT: Taapsee Pannu named Best Actress of 2021 by Indian Film Institute for THIS movie; fans celebrate on Twitter

The IFI has bestowed the Best Actor of 2021 (Female) on Taapsee Pannu (Haseen Dilruba), Konkana Sen Sharma (Geeli Pucchi from Netflix's Ajeeb Dastaans) and Nimisha Sajayan (Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen)