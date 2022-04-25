Pratik Gandhi, which became a household name after his amazing performance in the wed series Scam 1992, recently shared a horrific incident that he had to face due to a VIP movement in Mumbai. The actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He tweeted, “Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda takes a dip in the pool with Pranali Rathod sitting on the edge; fans get crazy about new BTS 'couple' pic

Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) April 24, 2022

Well, many fans of Pratik informed him that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mumbai and that’s the VIP movement. A Twitter user wrote, “The prime minister is here.” Replying to this, Pratik tweeted, “Oops .I didn’t know.” Another netizen used Pratik’s dialogue from Scam 1992 and tweeted, “Har Baar Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain nahin hota Mota Bhai.” To this, Pratik replied, “Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha.” Also Read - Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith divorce: King Richard star under extreme stress as his Netflix projects come under the scanner? Read More

Oops .I didn’t know — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) April 24, 2022

Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) April 24, 2022

Pratik was a big name in the Gujarati film industry, but because of Scam 1992, the actor got a lot of fame and he became a pan-India star. Currently, the actor has many interesting films lined up. He will be seen in movies like Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Dedh Bigha Zameen, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, and Phule. Also Read - Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and more: 6 of our favourite celeb couples who parted ways and left fans heartbroken

Phule is a biopic on Mahatma Phule and Jyotiba Phule. The movie was announced a few days ago, and Pratik had tweeted, “Honoured to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world as an actor along with @Patralekhaa9 in #Phule On the occasion of 195th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, unveiling the first look of ‘Phule’, the Hindi biopic, directed by @ananthmahadevan.”