's Scoop is the talk of the town. plays the role of JCP Harshvardhan Shroff on the show. People have liked the performances of the entire cast with , Harman Baweja and Mohammad Zeeshan standing out with their stellar acts. Scoop is adapted from the biographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison by former journalist Jigna Vora. Karishma Tanna plays Jagruti Pathak who is a go-getter crime journalist. After the daylight murder of a crime journalist she becomes a murder suspect. Harman Baweja said that he is on cloud nine getting such love for the show. He said he is amazed to see how people have related to every character from Scoop. Harman said he briefly met Jigna Vora and she said that she hates him. Also Read - Scoop actress Karishma Tanna looks drop dead gorgeous without makeup outside the gym

Harman Baweja said that he did not know Jigna Vora from before. He said he understood where she was coming from, and found it kind of sweet. He told ETimes, "I did tell her that I would be taking this as a compliment." He further said that she loved all the performances, and is elated with the response. He was quoted as saying, "She is happy and that means a lot. When you build something inspired by somebody, and that person feels right about it.. that’s a big challenge and also a victory." Jigna Vora got acquitted from the case in 2019. The actor said that he had seen people drift apart from him when he was going through a low. Harman Baweja said that is the rule of the work place. He said it motivated him to work harder so that the other person would get up and take notice of him. Also Read - Scoop on Netflix: Karishma Tanna earns praise from netizens for her performance as Jagruti Pathak; fans say, 'Brilliant' [Read Tweets]

Scoop is coming on Netflix. The star cast also includes Mohhamad Zeeshan Ayyub, , , and Inayat Sood. Jigna Vora is now giving interviews to channels about what happened. She was a single mother to a son when the incident happened. Also Read - Harman Baweja reacts to link-ups with Priyanka Chopra; says, 'Scoops were fun when they...'