It looks like has delivered another winner with Scoop on Netflix. The creator of the much loved Scam 1992 has made this show inspired by the real life case of journalist Jigna Vora. is playing the lead role. The show also sees the comeback of on screen after a long time. Fans who have seen Karishma Tanna on TV with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are amazed with her work as Jagruti Pathak. She has given a sincere and emotional performance. In 2011, crime reporter J Dey was shot dead in Powai. He was working with MiD Day. Fellow reporter Jigna Vora was arrested by the cops.

It was said that Jigna Vora allegedly abetted his murder by passing on information. She got acquitted in 2019. But the seven years were an arduous one for her. People are loving Karishma Tanna's acting on the show. Take a look at the tweets...

Gripping Thriller. Hats off to @mehtahansal

It requires guts to direct n bring such powerful truths out in open.

Every character portraying their roles in this masterpiece deserve recognition. #JagrutiPathak delivers soul stirring perf Highly recommended#ScoopOnNetflix #scoop — SimRaaj Fernkaar (@simbytz) June 4, 2023

@KARISHMAK_TANNA and the entire ensemble cast are brilliant in the @mehtahansal directed #ScoopOnNetflix ... Do not miss... — Hare Krishna. (@rajesh09092001) June 4, 2023

Just completed #ScoopOnNetflix. @KARISHMAK_TANNA as Jagruti Pathak was brilliant. No amount of appreciation could justify her acting. — K Sampreeth Prem (@KSPrem24) June 4, 2023

All thanks to OTT, through which directors like @mehtahansal could gain more popularity than the regular theatrical release because of niche stuff. #ScoopOnNetflix is as hard hitting as Mehta’s almost every project is. @KARISHMAK_TANNA & @Mdzeeshanayyub are STUPENDOUS!4.5 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/6NWnNSyBBd — Ved (@don__returns) June 4, 2023

Didn't realize how good an actor @KARISHMAK_TANNA is. Watched #ScoopOnNetflix and found out! Intense. Gripping. Brilliant. — Piyoosh Rai ???? (@piyooshrai) June 4, 2023

#ScoopOnNetflix@mehtahansal you beauty ! You rock ! Every series every movie ! The @KARISHMAK_TANNA

Poochtaach is a masterclass in film making ! The sweat the acting the EVERYTHING. And many more..

Thanks for your brilliance ! #scoop — Jonu Rana (@JonuRana) June 4, 2023

Hansal Mehta does it again, #ScoopOnNetflix is truly a scoop. So happy to see Karishma Tanna back in action, one of the most underutilized talent. Based on real events and wonderfully depicted. Must watch. @mehtahansal @KARISHMAK_TANNA — कलाकार (@simplykalakaar) June 4, 2023

This is indeed great news for Karishma Tanna. The actress was a part of the Bollywood movie Sanju. We hope she gets more powerful roles after this outing on OTT.