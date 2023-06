Harman Baweja is currently seen in Karishma Tanna starrer Scoop which is streaming on Netflix. The actor has been getting a lot of praise for his acting chops in the same. Harman has been in the industry for a long time but did not work in many films. He was often compared to Hrithik Roshan by many. And in a new video, Harman has taken a dig at all his haters and trolls and has called them 'Critic Roshan. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Scoop: Harman Baweja reveals what former crime reporter Jigna Vora told him on their first ever meeting

Scoop actor Harman Baweja takes a jibe at his haters

Harman Baweja has been grabbing headlines in entertainment news for his latest stint on Netflix's Scoop. A couple of hours ago, Netflix dropped a video of Harman in which he is seen bringing back the newspaper articles in which he has been slammed. The video begins with Harman praying that he needs to calm his Hrithiks but later adds, Critics. He takes a jibe at himself too saying that he thought he knew what the future would be and admits that he was wrong and brings back the framed articles in which he was slammed. He read around the headlines of the articles one of which Hrithik Roshan's surname is being used. Harman then reveals that he calls his haters Critic Roshans, taking at jibe at them. Also Read - Harman Baweja reacts to link-ups with Priyanka Chopra; says, 'Scoops were fun when they...'

Harman then proceeds to talk about his second innings in acting and takes another jibe at himself saying that he is not talking about a sequel to Victory. He then mentions Scoop on Netflix and does a little victory dance. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali dating rumours to her reaction to Raj Kundra's porn film case: A look at her bold statements, dating history and more

Watch the video of Harman Baweja taking a jibe at his haters here:

Fans lavish praise on Harman Baweja for Scoop

The comments section of the video is full of praises for Harman. There are a few who have laughed over his sense of humour as well. It is indeed funny. Celebs such as Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Gulati, and Amruta Khanvilkar to name a few. Check out the comments below:

In an interview, Hansal Mehta, the director of the series revealed that Harman had given up on acting and had only been producing films and series. He had to be blackmailed, reveals the director. Harman believed that his part in the series was a small one but Mehta assured him and told him how it would do his father proud that Harman finally agreed.