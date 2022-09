Seema Khan has been a part of Karan Johar produced web series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which also features Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Panday and Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari. On the show, she talked about her separation with Sohail Khan, which gave fodder to trolls who said that she is no more a Bollywood wife and she doesn't belong to the show. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen to Raftaar-Komal Vohra: Couples who went separate ways after years of marriage

Reacting to trolls, Seems shot back with a strong response to those who questioned why she is still a part of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. "I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?” she told The Indian Express. In one of the episodes, Seema removed the 'Khan' nameplate from her home and replaced with it hers which reads, 'Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan.' Also Read - Sohail Khan-Seema Khan, Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan and more ex-Bollywood couples' first reaction after divorce shows how it's never easy [View Pics]

When Seema Taparia asked Seema to tell her about the reason why she decided to part ways with Sohail Khan, she said that their views are different and also they have been living separately for over 5 years now. In her recent interview, Seema had said that she ended her 24 years of marriage with Sohail because she was feeling constantly wallowed in their relationship. Also Read - Sohail Khan-Seema Khan divorce: When Huma Qureshi rubbished rumours of breaking the marriage; said, 'Sohail is my...'

Advertisement

Sohail and Seema met on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. They started dating and Seema shifted her base from Delhi to Mumbai to become a fashion designer. Seema's family was not in favour of her relationship with Sohail. So they eloped to get married, first in an Arya Samaj wedding, followed by a Nikah ceremony on the same day. Both families accepted them after marriage. They welcomed their sons Nirvaan in 2000 and Yohan in 2011.