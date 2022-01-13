Yesterday, 12th January, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi dropped a huge announcement, when they made it know to one and all that they'll be joining hands for the first time for a movie titled Selfiee, the official Bollywood remake of hit Malayalam movie, Driving Licence. What're more, the Selfiee announcement video took everyone by storm and was appreciated far and wide for the unique concept with which they broke the news, plus the manner in which the maiden union of two big stars was declared. For the uninitiated, the original Malayalam film starred and Suraj Venjaramoodu, in Akshay and Emraan's roles respectively. Also Read - KGF 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj: Sanjay Dutt opens up about his upcoming biggies

However, it might be best if both and fans temper as also all those eagerly looking forward to a big 2-hero Bollywood movie temper their expectations a bit. A well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Selfiee will most probably not release in theatres. Yes, you read that right. Our source informs us that the movie has been made for an OTT release, and will likely premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar later this year, with the shoot set to commence later this month.

A tad disappointing, right, if this turns out to be true as a big 2-hero Bollywood film, particularly one coming after so long, merits a big-screen release, doesn't it?

Prithviraj, who headlined Driving Licence, will be producing his first Bollywood movie with Selfiee, in collaboration with 's Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar's own Cape of Good Films. The movie will be helmed by Akshay's Director Raj Mehta, who's also directed Jugg Jugg Jeeyo for KJO's Dharma. Not much is know about the rest of the cast at this point, but those who've seen the Malayalam movie would well know that the plot primarily revolves around the two leading men.