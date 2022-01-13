Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's Driving Licence remake headed for Disney+ Hotstar premiere? EXCLUSIVE deets inside

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who headlined Driving Licence, will be producing his first Bollywood movie with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee. The movie will be helmed by Akshay's Good Newwz director Raj Mehta.