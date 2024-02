Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saajan, and more 90's Bollywood films were termed as romantic. Well, these were some of the biggest hits then. Over the years, the mindset of the Indian audiences has changed and even Bollywood movies have transformed as per their taste. Here is a list of some rom-coms that you can watch on Netflix. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Top 10 Bollywood stars who have weird habits

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was made in 1998. Karan Johar's directorial film is one of the most classic films ever. The film is about friendship, love, and much more. Also Read - When Priyanka Chopra declared she would NEVER ask her ex boyfriend for a favour due to THIS reason

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a 2008 American romantic comedy film directed by Nicholas Stoller. The film was about Peter Bretter, who is a music composer for a TV show which features his girlfriend, Sarah Marshall.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

1997 American romantic comedy film directed by P. J. Hogan. The storyline of the film is about New York food critic Julianne aka Jules Potter who receives a call from her lifelong friend Michael O'Neal, a Chicago sportswriter.

13 Going on 30

It is a 2004 American fantasy romantic comedy film directed by Gary Winick, starring Jennifer Garner. The storyline plot is about nerdy Jenna Rink yearns to be popular and she persuades the Six Chicks.

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

This American romantic comedy-drama film is directed by Martin Scorsese. The film is about Alice Hyatt's husband, Donald who is a delivery driver who is killed on the job in an accident.

The Holiday

American romantic comedy film written, produced, and directed by Nancy Meyers. The storyline of the film is about Iris Simpkins who is a society columnist for the Daily Telegraph in London and is obsessively in love with her ex-boyfriend.

Sixteen Candles

The film is a coming-of-age comedy film which is directed by John Hughes. The storyline of the film is about high school sophomore Samantha Baker who is quite hopeful about her 16th birthday as she is beginning a new year.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

This film is about Shy high school junior Lara Jean Covey who writes letters to boys as she feels an intention passion.

Kicking and Screaming

This 1995 film is a romantic comedy-drama movie which is directed by Noah Baumbach. The storyline of the film is about a group of college graduates who refuse to move on with their lives.

Long Shot

This 2019 American romantic comedy film was directed by Jonathan Levine. The storyline of the film is about U.S. Secretary of State Charlotte Field who learns from President Chambers, a former television actor who tries to break into the film industry.