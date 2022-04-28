Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to NOT make his directorial debut with Amazon Prime Video? This is what we know

's son has been in the news for his reported debut as a director with Amazon Prime Video. Rumours flew thick and fast on how his project with the OTT platform was to soon go on the floors. But as per Peepingmoon.com, these reports are completely false and baseless. The portal said that he had indeed pitched an idea to the OTT platform with an intention to direct the project but the platform politely told him that they need more time. This is surprising as reports had come that Aryan Khan even did a mock shoot with a proper team at a location some days back. Also Read - Ajay Devgn speaks on Bollywood's silence on several matters; says, 'Something bad happens in the industry, then the entire industry is a b***h"

A source close to the project told Peepingmoon that Aryan Khan was way too young and inexperienced to take up a full-fledged project. As of now, he is trying to master all the facets of filmmaking and also writing scripts. It seems he wants to make a bank of scripts he wishes to direct. The source told the portal, "He's a fast learner and will hopefully kickstart his debut project early next year." Aryan Khan has a graduate degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film & TV Production and graduated from the University of Southern California. Dad Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that Aryan Khan is into filmmaking and has no interest in acting whatsoever.

On the other hand, has said that Aryan Khan will make his debut only under Dharma Films. He is keen to launch his career whether it is as director or actor. He said that he has seen him grow up in front of his eyes and cannot let anyone else sign him on. Shah Rukh Khan's kids look as focused as him. is going to start work in the industry with 's The Archies.