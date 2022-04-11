Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan turns writer-director; does a test shoot of his web show – deets here

's elder son is all set to become a writer and director with his debut web show. It was earlier reported that the web series and feature film created by Aryan Khan will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Aryan has been working on a lot of ideas. And now the latest update is that the young star has finalised a web show and has even done a test shoot for the same in a Mumbai studio. Also Read - Divya Agarwal ecstatic with response to Abhay 3; says, 'Been a surprise package for me' [Exclusive]

As per reported by Pinkvilla, a source informed, "Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge of the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew's prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they start shooting for it. He is very passionate about this yet untitled show and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon." Indeed this is good news for all Aryan Khan's fans and followers.

Along with Aryan Khan, too will be making her debut in Bollywood in acting. She will be seen in a film titled The Archies helmed by also starring in Agastya Nanda. Shah Rukh Kahn in one of his interviews had spoken about his son Aryan's writing skills and Suhana's interest in acting and said, "He's writing, directing and learning stuff for four years. It's one of the highest levels of studies at the University of Southern California to become a filmmaker. My daughter wants to act. She also has to attend a four-year course in theatre. I think both of them should study." Indeed the superstar's kids are all set to make him proud by pursuing their dreams.