Shah Rukh Khan has often told the media that Aryan Khan is more keen to work in Bollywood as a writer and director. There are reports of how he is going to assist filmmakers in his journey to turn into a director soon. It seems Aryan Khan has been working silently on a number of ideas that have the scope to be developed into feature films and web shows. A source told Pinkvilla that at the forefront is a web series for Amazon Prime India and a movie that will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The show for Amazon Prime is on the lines of the movie Fan. It seems it will be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill.

The source told Pinkvilla, "If everything proceeds at the right pace, there's a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself." The show will go on the floors only when they meet all the requirements of the streaming platform. As of now, they are being developed. It seems Aryan Khan is working hard in the writer's room of Red Chillies Entertainment. Bilal Siddiqi and he are exploring ideas together. Shah Rukh Khan has been vocal about his love for writing and that of Aryan Khan's.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand is going to make her acting debut with the Netflix show. It is based on Archie Comics. The series will be directed by Zoya Akhtar. Shah Rukh Khan has also got back in full swing on his two projects, Pathan and Atlee's movie. The schedule of Pathan will be completed in Spain. After that, he will start work in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy that is going to be set in Mumbai.