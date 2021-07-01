Shamshera: Post-theatrical streaming rights of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's film acquired by THIS OTT Giant

It was in 2018 that the announcement about Shamshera was made. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, this YRF film has been in the making ever since then. It has been a long time since a Ranbir Kapoor film has released and fans are desperately waiting to see him as Shamshera. Well, here is an update about the release. As per latest updates, an OTT giant has acquired the post-theatrical rights of the film. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh: 5 Bollywood actors REVEAL when they lost their virginity

Amazon Prime Video is the one to have bagged the streaming rights of Shamshera. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. Vaani Kapoor is the lead heroine opposite Ranbir Kapoor. It was recently that Vaani Kapoor had spoken about how disheartening it is to have films meant for theatres to release on OTT. She had said, "Yes, while some films are moving to OTT and it's totally a producer's call in this unprecedented situation, there are films that have been designed for a larger than life cinematic experience. And it's unfair and disheartening for these movies to succumb to the pressure of the present situation."

It was in February that the production house had shared its release slate with a mention of Shamshera. As per the slate, the film is expected to hit the theatres on June 25, 2021. However, given the Coronavirus situation in India and theatres yet to open completely, we wonder if the makers will stick to the release date.

Ranbir Kapoor - Sanjay Dutt starrer #SHAMSHERA post-theatrical streaming rights bagged by Amazon Prime India. pic.twitter.com/sjFcc1BrqS — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) June 30, 2021

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt has also been in the making for a long time. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee the film is still in its production stage. Ranbir Kapoor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal in his kitty. He will be seen with Parineeti Chopra in this one. Ranbir sure has a packed schedule ahead!